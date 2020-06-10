Private sector will be allowed to use ISRO facilities to improve their capacities: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, June 10: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said on Wednesday private sector will be allowed to use Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities.

While briefing about country's achievement in the field of space technology during the first year of the second term of the Narendra Modi Government, the Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Singh on Tuesday said, the Modi Government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' roadmap towards self-reliant India envisages the initiative to boost private participation in space activities.

The minister said, Indian private sector will be a co-traveller in India's Space sector journey and future projects for planetary exploration will be open for them.

Also, private companies will be provided level playing field in satellites and space-based services.

Informing about India's first-ever Human Space Mission 'Gaganyaan' to be undertaken by ISRO, Dr Singh said the selection of the astronauts was accomplished and their training in Russia had also started but got interrupted because of the Covid19 pandemic but ensured that the project would be followed up soon.

He said, during the first year, ISRO launched a special programme for young school children called 'Young Scientists Programme - YUVIKA'. The programme is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge on Space Technology and its applications to the younger generations.

The Minister said, during the coronavirus pandemic, ISRO scientists have been engaged in search of the best methods to provide essential medical devices, protective kits and other equipment.