Priority was to get rid of jungle raj in UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took potshots at the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state and said that his priority since assuming power was to get rid of jungle raj.

Yogi's remarks came a day after his government drew flak over the white paper released to highlight his government's achievements.

"After March 2017, there hasn't been a single incident of riot. Prior to that, we had seen cases of riots taking place in the state...It was the priority to rid UP of jungle raj. Happy that hard work by ministers has instilled a sense of confidence in people," he said.

He said that a lot was being done for the welfare of farmers.

For welfare of farmers, we started the system to provide them tube wells and solar pumps...Our revenue dept brought in a good initiative. If permitted to link khatian to Aadhaar there won't be a false registry or any fraud," he added.

He said that an initiative get the land back from land mafias will soon be launched.

"We are launching systematic drive which will help govt retrieve 1000 hectares of land which have been in grips of land mafia since years," he said.

The Samajwadi Party said on Monday lashed out at the BJP government in UP over the white paper released by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling it an attempt to "hide failures and shirk from responsibility".

[Adityanath govt's 'white paper' aimed at 'hiding failures': SP]

The SP spokesman claimed that despite having the "double engine" advantage, as the BJP was ruling at the Centre also, the state government was not moving towards developing the state. The BJP has come to power by befooling the people, he alleged. The administrative machinery has failed and the development work has stopped, he added.

OneIndia News