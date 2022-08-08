India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Principal in Chhattisgarh arrested for molesting girl students

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Korba, Aug 08: Police have arrested the 45-year-old principal of a private school in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district for allegedly molesting two minor girl students, an official said on Monday, according to news agency PTI.

    The two students of Classes 5 and 7 informed their parents after reaching home last week that the principal allegedly molested them in his office chamber, Kotwali Station House Officer Prakash Rathore said.

    Principal in Chattisgarh arrested for molesting girl students

    The parents lodged a complaint following which the police arrested the principal on Saturday, he said.

    The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

    Education official held for molestation in OdishaEducation official held for molestation in Odisha

    The school owner also complained to police against parents of some students for allegedly thrashing him, after the incident came to light, he said.

    A probe was on into the matter, he added.

    Comments

    More PRINCIPAL News  

    Read more about:

    principal arrested chhattisgarh minor girl student police

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X