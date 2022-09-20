Prince Harry doesn’t sing anthem at Queen’s funeral: Watch

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 20: There were over 2,000 mourners gathered at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. While the mourners sang, 'God Save the King,' some were quick to point out that Prince Harry did not join the Royals in singing the anthem.

A short clip of the same has been shared on the social media.It shows the Duke of Sussex looking around and not mouthing the words consistently. This has now kicked off a major discussion online with many accusing Prince Harry of being disrespectful.

"Prince Harry not singing the national anthem," wrote one user while sharing the clip. "I don't know who needs to hear this, but it now applies to the King too," wrote another.

Prince Harry not singing the national anthem 👀 #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/laNk5JMZ6R — Kieran (@kierknobody) September 19, 2022

Another said, "give him a chance. It has changed since the last time he sang it. He has not learnt the new words as yet wrote another user while defencing the Prince. "I can see Harry's lips moving. He's obviously not singing like he's at karaoke, but he clearly forms the "Qu" sound and he shuts his mouth at the end. You're a hateful non," said another.

King Charles III's handwritten note on Queen's coffin adds personal touch to her funeral

"Edward wasn't singing either. I think it's sometimes hard to sing when you're emotional," said another user.

Harry was seated behind his father King Charles III and the Queen consort and his step-mother Camila. His wife Meghan Markle was by his side all through the service.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 13:05 [IST]