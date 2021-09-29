YouTube
    Prime Minister Modi reviews projects worth Rs 50,000 crore at 'Pragati' meeting

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed eight projects, worth around Rs 50,000 crore, pertaining to seven states as he chaired the 38th "Pragati" meeting on Wednesday.

    Prime Minister Modi reviews projects worth Rs 50,000 crore at Pragati meeting

    "Pragati" is an ICT-based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and a timely implementation of projects, involving the Centre and the state governments.

    At the meeting, eight projects -- four from the Ministry of Railways, two from the Ministry of Power and one each from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation -- were reviewed, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

    With a cumulative cost of around Rs 50,000 crore, the projects pertain to seven states -- Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana. At the 37 previous "Pragati" meetings, 297 projects with a total cost of Rs 14.39 lakh crore were reviewed, the PMO said. PTI ASK RC

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 22:09 [IST]
