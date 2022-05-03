YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Prime Minister Modi participates in India-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 3: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly participated with Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, in the India- Denmark Business Forum at the Confederation of Danish Industry.

    Prime Minister Modi participates in India-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen

    Prime Minister emphasized the complemetary skillsets of the two economies and invited Danish companies to take advantage of India's enormous opportunities in areas like green technologies, cold chains, waste to wealth, shipping and ports, among others. He highlighted the business-friendly approach of India and exhorted business communities of both sides to explore collaboration opportunities.

    Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the role of the business communities in forming a bridge between the two countries.

    The event saw participation of businesess from both countries in areas like:

    Green Technology, Innovation and Digitization
    Energy Independence and Renewable Energy
    Water, Environment and Agriculture
    Infrastructure, Transportation & Services
    The following Business Leaders participated in the Business Forum:

    Indian Business Delegation:

    Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD, Bajaj Finserv Limited
    Baba N Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge
    Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited
    Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, Hindustan Ports Private Limited
    Darshan Hiranandani, Chairman, Hiranandani Group
    Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, Indian Hotels Company Ltd
    Deepak Bagla, CEO & MD, Invest India
    Ritesh Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO Rooms
    Salil Singhal, Chairman Emeritus, PI Industries Limited
    Sumant Sinha, Chairman and MD, Renew Power
    Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India
    C P Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra Limited
    Tulsi Tanti, Suzlon Energy Ltd.
    Danish Business Delegation:

    Niels Aage Kjær, Owner, AVK
    Peter Pallishøj, CEO, Baettr
    Cees ´t Hart, CEO, Carlsberg
    Jakob Baruël Poulsen, Managing Partner, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
    Jukka Pertola, Chairman, COWI & Siemens Wind Power
    Jørgen Mads Clausen, Owner, Danfoss
    Thomas Plenborg, Chairman, DSV
    Kim Vejlby Hansen, CEO, FOSS
    Jens Moberg, Chairman, Grundfos
    Roeland Baan, CEO, Haldor Topsøe
    Lars Petersson, CEO, Hempel
    Niels Smedegaard, Chairman, ISS
    Olivier Fontan, CEO, L M Wind Power Blades
    Jens-Peter Saul, CEO, Ramboll
    Jens Birgersson, CEO, Rockwool
    Mads Nipper, CEO, Ørsted

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi denmark

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 22:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X