    Price hike of the cylinder should be withdrawn: Seeman

    By Munesh Krishna C M
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 18: In a statement by the Naam Tamilar party chief cordinator Seeman said that the People living across the country have been economically devastated by the unusual environment created by the corona epidemic.

    The ruling BJP government, which has done nothing for their livelihoods, has raised the price of a cylinder by 25 rupees to 875 rupees, causing a great stir in the minds of the people.

    Price hike of the cylinder should be withdrawn: Seeman

    Already, the country's population is suffering due to the unprecedented rise in prices of fuels such as petrol and diesel and the consequent rise in the prices of essential commodities.

    While people are struggling to cope with the day-to-day expenses, the rising cost of cylinders is now a disaster on their heads.

    The ruling federal government has plunged the country's economy due to misguided economic policy.

    The BJP government, which is now putting the burden on the heads of the people to balance it, is highly not acceptable.

    It is a disgrace for the BJP government to open the door to the profiteering of individual big bosses who do not even think about the poor and middle class.

    The BJP regime, which has no humanity on people, and with the arrogance of power, is seemingly grabbing the citizens every day and is against humanity!

    We need to immediately reverse this inflation that is hindering the people.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 15:59 [IST]
