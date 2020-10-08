Prez urges citizens to stand united to defeat COVID-19 through collective determination, discipline

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 8: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday urged citizens to stand united to defeat coronavirus through collective determination and discipline. He also asked them to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing.

"The nation stands united to defeat COVID-19 through collective determination and discipline. I urge fellow citizens to #Unite2FightCorona! Let us all - Wear a mask, Wash hands, Practice social distancing. Together we will fight, we will win!," Kovind tweeted.

Follow mantra of non-violence: President Kovind on Gandhi Jayanti

The Union government on Thursday launched a public awareness drive as part of its fight against COVID-19.