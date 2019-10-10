  • search
    Prez Ram Nath Kovind presents President's Colours to Army Aviation Corps

    Nashik, Oct 10: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented the prestigious President's Colours to the Army Aviation Corps at a ceremony here.

    Prez Ram Nath Kovind presents President's Colours to Army Aviation Corps

    The president, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, awarded the Colours at a grand ceremonial parade held at the Combat Army Aviation Training School at Nashik Road. "The Indian Army and the nation are proud of you," he told the Corps members during his address on the occasion.

    Presentation of the President's Colours is an acknowledgement of the meritorious service rendered by the Army Aviation Corps over the years. The honour is a visible symbol of excellence and has been earned by the Army Aviation Corps through dedication and worthy contribution both during war and peace.

    The Corps has proved their mettle and lived up to the motto of Swift and Sure and made their presence felt from the highest battlefield of Siachen Glacier to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, an official said.

    The Army Aviation Corps has been conferred with two Maha Vir Chakra, 16 Vir Chakra, 13 Shaurya Chakra, 115 Sena Medals and 45 Mention in Despatches.

    Kovind arrived here on Wednesday night as part of his visit to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat from October 9 to 13. Later on Thursday, he will visit the School of Artillery, Deolali, Nashik and reach Karnataka to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Maharaja Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar of Mysore.

    Mysore Dasara 2019: Kovind to inaugurate centenary celebrations during his 3-day visit

    On October 11, he will lay the foundation stone for the campus of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at Varuna Village, Mysuru. On October 12, he will visit Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Sansthana in Bengaluru.

    On October 13, he will visit Shri Mahaveer Jain Aradhna Kendra in Koba, Gujarat.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
