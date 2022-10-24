Happy Diwali! Prez Murmu and PM Modi greet nation

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 24: President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brings them joy.

"Happy Diwali to all countrymen! On this holy festival of light and joy, let us try to bring happiness in the lives of those in need by lighting the lamp of knowledge and energy. On this great festival, I pray for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen," Murmu tweeted.

The PM said the festival is associated with brightness and raidance."

He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends," he wrote on Twitter.

Diwali is one of the most important festivals within Hinduism. It symbolizes the ictory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.