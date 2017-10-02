Press Club of India holds protest meet against violence on journalists

The Press Club of India on Gandhi Jayanti held a protest meet against violence on Journalists, demanding action against such acts of suppression of the freedom of press. The protest saw eminent journalists such as Rajdeep Sardesai, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Nidhi Razdan and many more.

The journalists took to the street forming human chain around the Press Club, and also staged a walk to the IWPC as mark of protest against the attack on the freedom of press.

Speaking to Oneindia, Rajdeep Saredesai said, "Attacks on journalists have become very common now, and it is a dangerous trend. We can see how journalists all over the country have fallen victims to such acts of violence for doing their job. It is time that the Government steps up and take action to curb such atrocities on journalists."

The protest comes in the wake of repeated attacks on journalists and rationalists. In less than a month journalists such as Gauri Lankesh was murdered in front of her residence in Bangalore, a journalist in Bihar was attacked by local goons allegedly for his coverage and Sudipto Bhowmick, a journalist from Tripura was lynched while covering a conflict.

Many noted personalities from the press today took part in the protest and the walk to highlight how the suppression of freedom of press can have adverse implications on the democratic set up of India.

Apart from journalists, people from different walks of life talk part in the protest meet and stood in solidarity with people from the media, demanding freedom of press to be upheld.

At least four journalists in the National Capital have filed police complaint after receiving death threats over WhatsApp messages, eminent journalist Ravish Kumar had also written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the plight of journalist in recent times, and how it has become an extremely fearful atmosphere for journalists to work.

Today, the journalists present at the press club also signed a petition to be sent to the Home Affairs Ministry demanding a report regarding the pending cases of violence against journalists.

