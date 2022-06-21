YouTube
    Presidential election 2022: PM Modi attends BJP Parliamentary Board meeting; likely to pick its candidate

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board meeting. Key meeting underway to decide on Presidential candidate.

    PM Modi arrives at BJP Parliamentary Board meeting
    Photo credit: ANI

    BJP's parliamentary board meeting begins at party headquarters in Delhi. PM Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and others are present at the meeting.

    The BJP has already formed a 14-member management team to oversee the election. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is the convenor of this team.

    Earlier on Sunday, BJP chief JP Nadda had held a key meet to brainstorm on the upcoming election, where members of the management team were present.

    The meeting was attended by senior leaders like Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ashwini Vaishnaw, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vinod Tawde, CT Ravi, Sambit Patra and others.

    Notably, Nadda and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were entrusted with the responsibility of holding talks with all political parties over the candidate for presidential polls.

    They have held talks with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Biju Janata Dal supremo and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah but no outcome has come so far.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 20:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2022
    X