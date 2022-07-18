YouTube
  • search
Trending Presidential Elections 2022 Monsoon Session Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Presidential Election 2022: Odisha Congress MLA cross-votes for Draupadi Murmu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhubaneswar, July 18: In another embarrassment for the opposition, Odisha Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim revealed that he had voted for NDA's presidential election candidate Draupadi Murmu.

    Immediately after exercising his franchise in the Assembly, the legislator from Cuttack-Barabati assembly segment said he went by his "conscience call".

    Odisha Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim
    Odisha Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim. Image courtesy: ANI

    "I am an Odia; I voted in favour of Draupadi Murmu as she is a daughter of Odisha. I went by my conscience. MLAs cannot be prevented from listening to their conscience," Moquim stated.

    Presidential Elections 2022: Vote for me to save democracy, says Yashwant SinhaPresidential Elections 2022: Vote for me to save democracy, says Yashwant Sinha

    The Congress lawmaker also said that he had received phone calls from several eminent persons, including those staying abroad, requesting him to support the "daughter of the soil".

    "People of Odisha will support my move. Murmu's victory will make me proud," Moquim explained. Asked if he was under pressure from the ruling BJD, which has also pledged its support to Murmu, Moquim said, "It is my personal decision... there is no other reason."

    Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said all MLAs of the grand old party, including Moquim, had agreed to vote for joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.

    Condemning Moquim's "change of stance", Congress MLAs S S Saluja and Taraprasad Bahinipati said the Cuttack-Barabati MLA must have been unhappy in the party.

    Presidential Elections 2022: PM Modi casts his vote Presidential Elections 2022: PM Modi casts his vote

    "Everyone should have toed the party line. Many meetings were held and all MLAs of the party had given assurance that they would vote for Yashwant Sinha. We will bring the matter to the notice of party high command for necessary action," Saluja told PTI.

    OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak, too, said that he would apprise the party high command of this latest development. "I cannot say for sure what exactly prompted him to go against the party line," he added.

    Comments

    More PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    presidential elections 2022 next president of india draupadi murmu

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X