    New Delhi, Jun 20: BJP's parliamentary board, its top decision-making body, is likely to meet on Tuesday to discuss the presidential candidate, sources said.

    Presidential election 2022: BJP parliamentary board likely to meet tomorrow, discuss candidate

    The BJP has already formed a 14-member management committee comprising several Union ministers, the party's three general secretaries, and other leaders.

    On Sunday, BJP president JP Nadda had held a meeting with the committee which is being convened by Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.

    The party's parliamentary board meet is likely to be held in the evening at the party headquarters, and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

    Nadda and senior party leader Rajnath Singh after being authorised by the party reached out to leaders across the political spectrum over the presidential candidate, sources said.

    The last date for filing the nomination for presidential elections is June 29 and date of election is July 18.

    Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 22:55 [IST]
