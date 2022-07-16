Punjab households to get 300 units of free electricity from today: CM

Presidential Election 2022: AAP throws its lot with Yashwant Sinha

India

New Delhi, Jul 16: The Aam Aadmi Party announced today that it will back Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election. The decision was taken after the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party. Sinha is in fray for the top constitutional post of the country with Droupadi Murmu, the candidate chosen by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

"We have respect for Draupadi Murmu but we will support Yashwant Sinhaji," Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

The meeting was attended by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, MLA Atishi, and other members of the PAC. Voting for the Presidential poll will take place on Monday.

The AAP is the only non-BJP, non-Congress outfit with governments in two states -- Delhi and Punjab.

It has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from the two states, including three from Delhi.

Also, the party has 92 MLAs in Punjab, 62 in Delhi, and two in Goa.