Presidential Election 2022: 99.18% turnout at Parliament as voting ends

New Delhi, July 18: The voting for the Presidential Election 2022 that saw a face off between NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha has ended and the total turnout at the Parliament was recorded at 99.18 per cent.

"Presidential poll conducted peacefully, cordially everywhere; total turnout at Parliament 99.18 per cent," said Chief Returning Officer PC Mody. The ballot boxes will arrive in Parliament from across the country by the end of the day, Mody added.

Polling began at 10 am and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote.

Presidential election 2022: Voting ends in Andhra Pradesh, 172 MLAs exercise franchise

The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

The elections saw the presence of several union ministers including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on wheelchair. The voting was also boycotted by the Shiromani Akali Dal citing 'Sikh sentiments'.

Former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, while former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha is contesting as a joint Opposition candidate for the top post.