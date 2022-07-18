YouTube
  • search
Trending Presidential Elections 2022 Monsoon Session Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Presidential Election 2022: 99.18% turnout at Parliament as voting ends

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 18: The voting for the Presidential Election 2022 that saw a face off between NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha has ended and the total turnout at the Parliament was recorded at 99.18 per cent.

    "Presidential poll conducted peacefully, cordially everywhere; total turnout at Parliament 99.18 per cent," said Chief Returning Officer PC Mody. The ballot boxes will arrive in Parliament from across the country by the end of the day, Mody added.

    Presidential Election 2022: 99.18% turnout at Parliament as voting ends

    Polling began at 10 am and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote.

    Presidential election 2022: Voting ends in Andhra Pradesh, 172 MLAs exercise franchisePresidential election 2022: Voting ends in Andhra Pradesh, 172 MLAs exercise franchise

    The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

    The elections saw the presence of several union ministers including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on wheelchair. The voting was also boycotted by the Shiromani Akali Dal citing 'Sikh sentiments'.

    Former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, while former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha is contesting as a joint Opposition candidate for the top post.

    Comments

    More VOTING News  

    Read more about:

    voting parliament next president of india presidential elections 2022 draupadi murmu yashwant sinha

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X