    President Trump's visit will further strengthen friendship between India and US: Modi

    New Delhi, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump, asserting that his visit will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

    "India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations," Modi tweeted. "See you very soon in Ahmedabad," he said, responding to a tweet by Trump that he was leaving for India with the US First Lady.

    Trump will reach Ahmedabad around noon on Monday.

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 10:15 [IST]
