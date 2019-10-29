President signs warrant appointing Justice Bobde as next CJI

New Delhi, Oct 29: President Ram Nath Kovind has signed a warrant appointing Justice S A Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India.

Justice Bobde will take over as the CJI on November 18, 2019.

As per the convention, the sitting CJI recommends the name of his successor. The convention also demands that the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court be recommended as the next CJI.

Sharad Arvind Bobde, born in Nagpur on April 24, 1956, is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He studied law at the Nagpur University and enrolled as an advocate in 1978 at Maharashtra. He practised law at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

He was designated as Senior Advocate in 1998 and was elevated to the Bench of the Bombay High Court on 29th March, 2000, as Additional Judge.

He was sworn in as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on 16th October 2012 and was elevated as Supreme Court judge on April 12, 2013. He is due to retire on April 23, 2021. He will take over as CJI on November 17, 2019, after Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires.