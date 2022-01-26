YouTube
    President’s bodyguard horse, Virat retires

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 26: The President's bodyguard horse, Virat will retire from service today. It was chief the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Medal this year.

    Virat was given a farewell by President, Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

    Virat has served the President since 2003. The horse has made successful appearances in Republic Day events 13 times. He is a Hanoverian breed horse and is called the President's Bodyguard's charger.

    Virat who was awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation on January 15 is also the first horse to receive this honour. His retirement was announced after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade.

    Virat has escorted former presidents as well as President Kovind in several ceremonial parades. He is considered as the most trusted horse during the parade. He was included in the bodyguard family in 2013.

    Virat is known not only for his built and size, but his discipline as well.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 13:53 [IST]
