Preservation of Ganga, environment and culture foundation of India's development: President

Odisha to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms during President Kovind's visit

COVID-19 pandemic underlined importance of quality healthcare system accessible to all: President

Delhi LG gets more teeth as President Kovind gives nod too NCT bill

President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes successful bypass surgery at AIIMS

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 30: President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh took to twitter to inform the news and congratulated the team of Doctors for successful operation.

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of doctors for the successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji's health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery," Singh tweeted.

The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi.



I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 30, 2021

Kovind, 75, was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Saturday afternoon. Post investigations, doctors advised him to undergo the procedure.

On Friday President Kovind visited the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) in Delhi for a check-up after complaining of discomfort in his chest. Rajnath Singh visited him later that day.