    President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes successful bypass surgery at AIIMS

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 30: President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi.

    President Ram Nath Kovind

    Union Minister Rajnath Singh took to twitter to inform the news and congratulated the team of Doctors for successful operation.

    The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of doctors for the successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji's health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery," Singh tweeted.

    Kovind, 75, was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Saturday afternoon. Post investigations, doctors advised him to undergo the procedure.

    On Friday President Kovind visited the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) in Delhi for a check-up after complaining of discomfort in his chest. Rajnath Singh visited him later that day.

