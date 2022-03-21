President Ram Nath Kovind to confer Padma awards for 2022 today

New Delhi, Mar 21: President Ram Nath Kovind will confer Padma awards for the year 2022 on Monday. As per Rashtrapati Bhavan's press release, today, Kovind will confer two Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 54 Padma Shri Awards at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Amongst the prominent awardees at today's Investiture ceremony will be Padma Vibhushan recipients Radhey Shyam and General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous). Ghulam Nabi Azad, Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous), N Chandrasekharan, Devendra Jhajharia, Rashid Khan, Rajiv Mehrishi, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla and Sachchidanand Swami will receive the Padma Bhushan awards.

The Civil Investiture Ceremony -II is scheduled to be held on March 28. The Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

These Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. As per the release, this year a total of 128 Padma Awards are being conferred, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).

The list of awardees comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/ NRI/ PIO/ OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees. Agency

Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 13:22 [IST]