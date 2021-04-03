President Ram Nath Kovind's health improving, says Rashtrapati Bhavan

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 03: President Ram Nath Kovind's health condition is improving and he has been shifted from ICU to a special room in AIIMS, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday.

President Kovind on Tuesday underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

