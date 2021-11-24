President Ram Nath Kovind on two-day UP visit from today

President Kovind to celebrate Dussehra with jawans in Ladakh’s Drass area today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 24: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from November 24 to 25, a statement issued on Tuesday by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The president will grace and address the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav on Wednesday, it said.

On November 25, Kovind will grace and address the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University on Thursday, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda was on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the state is scheduled to hold Assembly polls early next year.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 9:18 [IST]