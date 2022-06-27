YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President Ram Nath Kovind offers prayers at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mathura, Jun 27: President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind paid obeisance at the famed Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The president was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the dignitaries jointly performed the most auspicious "Dehri Pujan" at the temple, priest Gyanendra Kishor Goshwami said. After washing the symbolic 'Dehri' (doorsill) with rose water, the dignitaries applied perfume on it and then offered flowers and fruits, the priest said.

    President Ram Nath Kovind
    President Ram Nath Kovind

    According to the priest, as a symbolic prayer for the welfare of the country, five earthen lamps were also lit by the president and others on the occasion. On his arrival at the temple, the president was accorded a grand welcome by six inmates of the Krishna Kutir Ashram, Vrindavan.

    To tackle the monkey menace on the temple premises during the high-profile visit, adequate security personnel were deployed in addition to half-a-dozen langurs. The puja at the Bankey Bihari Temple passed off peacefully, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said. Earlier, on his arrival in Vrindavan, the president was received by Governor Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath and some of his cabinet colleagues.

    PTI

    Comments

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News  

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind vrindavan uttar pradesh anandiben patel yogi adityanath

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X