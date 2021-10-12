President Ram Nath Kovind extends Durga Puja greetings to country

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 12: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended Durga Puja greetings to the country with a message to build a society where women are accorded greater respect and have equal participation in the process of nation-building.

The president, in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, said Goddess Durga is a symbol of power and a divine form of 'nari shakti' (woman power). "Durga Puja is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. The nine different forms of Maa Durga represent the different aspects of the association of life and nature," Kovind said.

"On the occasion of this festival, let us resolve to build a society where women are bestowed with higher respect than before and equal participation in the process of nation-building. On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad," he added.

The president added, "I pray to God that this joyous festival is marked by the spirit of peace, fraternity and unity among the citizens and we rededicate ourselves to the service and progress of our nation,"

Durga Puja is an annual festival which pays homage to the goddess Durga celebrated by Hindus across the country.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 19:24 [IST]