President, PM Modi pay tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 23: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said the daring steps taken by Netaji to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of 'free India' - Azad Hind make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every citizen, he added.

India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India — Azad Hind — make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2022

PM Modi also wished the country a very Happy Parakram Diwas as he paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

सभी देशवासियों को पराक्रम दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।



नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।



I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation. pic.twitter.com/Ska0u301Nv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2022

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to Prime Minister to declare Netaji's birthday as a national holiday.

"We again appeal to the Central Government that Netaji's birthday be declared a National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in most befitting manner," she said.

Homage to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. A national and global icon, Netaji’s rise from Bengal is unmatched in the annals of Indian history. (1/7) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 23, 2022

The day is also celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' (day of valour) to mark the monumental contribution of the iconic freedom fighter. This year, the Republic Day celebration will commence from January 23 to include the birth anniversary of the Indian icon.

Story first published: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 9:12 [IST]