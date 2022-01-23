YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President, PM Modi pay tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 23: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

    Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, India Gate, Azad Hind Fauj, Independence movement,Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, India Gate, Azad Hind Fauj, Independence movement

    Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said the daring steps taken by Netaji to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of 'free India' - Azad Hind make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every citizen, he added.

    PM Modi also wished the country a very Happy Parakram Diwas as he paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

    Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to Prime Minister to declare Netaji's birthday as a national holiday.

    "We again appeal to the Central Government that Netaji's birthday be declared a National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in most befitting manner," she said.

    The day is also celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' (day of valour) to mark the monumental contribution of the iconic freedom fighter. This year, the Republic Day celebration will commence from January 23 to include the birth anniversary of the Indian icon.

    More NETAJI SUBHASH CHANDRA BOSE News  

    Read more about:

    netaji subhash chandra bose

    Story first published: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 9:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X