President, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

On the occasion of 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Courtesy: ANI news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Courtesy: ANI news

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, former PM Manmohan Singh, BJP leader LK Advani also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi 's memorial at Rajghat.

PM Modi posted a short video as tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' which features PM himself invoking Mahatma Gandhi's quotes.

Also, PM Modi posted another video as tribute to former PM Lal Bahdur Shstri, whose birthday also falls on October 2nd. PM Modi paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes at Lal Bahadur Shastri's memorial, Vijay Ghat.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

narendra modi, mahatma gandhi, tribute

Story first published: Monday, October 2, 2017, 10:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...