President, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

On the occasion of 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in in New Delhi.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, former PM Manmohan Singh, BJP leader LK Advani also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi 's memorial at Rajghat.

PM Modi posted a short video as tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' which features PM himself invoking Mahatma Gandhi's quotes.

गांधी जयंती पर बापू को शत्-शत् नमन! I bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world. pic.twitter.com/NFUHMLVCxo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2017

Also, PM Modi posted another video as tribute to former PM Lal Bahdur Shstri, whose birthday also falls on October 2nd. PM Modi paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

जवानों एवं किसानों के प्रणेता एवं देश को कुशल नेतृत्व प्रदान करने वाले शास्त्री जी को नमन! Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/88ieTHnZip — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2017

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes at Lal Bahadur Shastri's memorial, Vijay Ghat.

