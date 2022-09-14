Queen Elizabeth's coffin begins 6-hour journey from her home to Edinburgh

UK to observe a minute’s silence the night before Queen's State Funeral

Plane carrying coffin of Queen Elizabeth lands in London; to be received at Buckingham Palace by the King

President Murmu to attend Queen’s funeral in UK

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 14: President Droupadi Murmu will visit the United Kingdom (UK) on September 17-19 to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

UK's Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday, September 8, at the royal family retreat, Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "President Smt Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London, United Kingdom (UK) on 17-19 September 2022 to attend the State Funeral of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India."

Plane carrying coffin of Queen Elizabeth lands in London; to be received at Buckingham Palace by the King

After the demise of the Queen, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey India's condolences. The EAM also signed the condolence book.

India declared one day of national mourning on September 11 2022 as a mark of respect to the Queen.

"In the 70 years of reign of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth," said the MEA.