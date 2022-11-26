President Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Jaishankar-Lavrov talks: Russia, India stand for 'more just' and 'polycentric' world, says Moscow

New Delhi, Nov 26: On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders on Saturday paid tribute to the victims of the incident.

President Draupadi Murmu said the nation remembers with gratitude all those it lost and paid homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

"On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," she wrote on Twitter.

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebration in Delhi, the PM said, "Today is also the anniversary of the Mumbai Terror Attack. 14 years back, when India was celebrating its Constitution and citizens' rights, enemies of humanity carried out the biggest terror attack on India. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack."

External Minister S Jaishankar remembered the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, saying "terrorism threatens humanity" and the perpetrators of the incident should be brought to book.

On Twitter, the minister wrote, "Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned & oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world."

The 14th Anniversary

Today is the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack that left at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, killed and more than 300 people injured.

On this day 14 years ago, Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai, which is often referred to as 26/11.

14 years of 26/11: Answer to darkness of terror is light of goodness, says Baby Moshe's uncle

Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

Although most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 pm on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken--the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.

Maharashtra | NCP MP Supriya Sule pays tribute at the Tukaram Omble memorial in Mumbai on the 14th anniversary of #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/CE3ee3X33k — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

Survivor Recalls

Moshe Holtzberg, the uncle of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor 'Baby Moshe', whose parents were killed by Pakistani terrorists at Nariman House, recalls the time he had spent with her in Nariman House and at Colaba market. "Several years have passed since the Mumbai terror attack and unfortunately, many more tragedies have occurred since. Just two days ago, a terror attack took place in Jerusalem," Holtzberg said.

"We believe that the answer to the darkness of terror is the light of goodness and kindness," PTI quoted him as saying.

Holtzberg further said people approach his parents Rabbi Nachman and Frieda Holtzberg with heartwarming stories about how they were inspired by his brother Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka.

"For Moshe, India is home. No terror attack will chase him out of his home. Nariman House is his house, Mumbai is his city and India is his country," Holtzberg said.

Baby Moshe, who was two years old at the time of the attack, was rescued by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel when Pakistani terrorists killed his parents Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg and four visitors at Chhabad Lubavitch Jewish Centre in Nariman House in Colaba on November 26, 2008.

Baby Moshe, who is seen as a symbol of life amid tragedy, is now 16 years old and is studying in a school in Israeli city of Afula. He spends time with his maternal and paternal grandparents.

"We see him as a symbol of unity and pray that god gives him the strength to carry forward his parent's mission," he said.