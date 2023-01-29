President Murmu inaugurates 'Udyan Utsav 2023'

New Delhi, Jan 29: President Draupadi Murmu on Sunday inaugurated Udyan Utsav-2023, the opening of the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens, including the rechristened 'Amrit Udyan', for the public. The iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was renamed Amrit Udyan on Saturday.

The Gardens will open for general public on January 31, 2023 and will remain open till March 26, 2023 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days and on March 8 on account of Holi). From March 28 to 31, the Gardens will be open for special categories on the following days:

-For farmers on March 28,

-For differently abled persons on March 29,

-For personnel of Defence Forces, Paramilitary Forces and Police on March 30,

and

-For women including tribal women's SHGs on March 31.

The visitors will be allowed to visit in six hourly slots between 10 am and 4pm. The capacity for the two forenoon slots (1000 hrs to 1200 hrs) will be 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 visitors in each slot on weekends. The capacity for the four afternoon slots (1200 hrs to 1600 hrs) will be 5,000 visitors in each slot during weekdays and 7,500 visitors on weekends.

People can book their slot well in advance through online booking. Booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or

https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx. Walk-in visitors can also get entry to the Gardens. However, they will have to register themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the Self Service Kiosk near Gate No. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is advisable to book a slot online in advance to avoid rush and save time.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Visitors are requested not to bring any briefcases, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables etc inside the Gardens. They can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purse/handbags, water bottles and milk bottles for infants. Provision for drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities will be made at various places along the public route.

In this year's Udyan Utsav, among several other attractions, visitors will be able to see specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties which are expected to bloom in phases. People can scan QR code placed in the Gardens to get more information about any particular flower, plant or tree during the visit.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is home to a rich variety of gardens. Originally, they included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the term of former Presidents Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam. On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'.

Apart from the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, people can also visit Rashtrapati Bhavan five days a week (from Wednesday to Sunday) and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum six days a week (from Tuesday to Sunday) as well as witness the Change-of-Guard Ceremony on every Saturday except on Gazetted Holidays. More details are available at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour/.

