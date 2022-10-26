YouTube
    President Murmu extends Bhai Dooj wishes, calls for respect and safety for women

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 26: President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and called on them to strengthen the resolve to ensure respect and safety for women.

    In a tweet in Hindi, she said the festival of Bhai Dooj is a symbol of love and trust between a brother and a sister. "My warm greetings to all the countrymen on Bhai Dooj, a symbol of affection and trust between brother and sister.

    President Draupadi Murmu
    On this auspicious occasion, let us strengthen our resolve to ensure respect and safety for all women. I wish that this festival enhances the spirit of mutual brotherhood," Murmu said.

    X