President Kovind set to unveil golden deity of Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad, Feb 12: President Ram Nath Kovind will be unveiling the golden deity of Sri Ramanujachaya at the 'Statue of Equality' campus near here on February 13, a communication from the organiser said on Saturday.

Kovind will be reaching the JIVA Ashram at 3.30 pm on Sunday and will also address the gathering, it said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 216-foot statue of Sri Ramanujacharya, described as the 'Statue of Equality', a 11th century saint and a social reformer, on February 5.

The statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zync. It is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world, it said.

The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building named 'Bhadra Vedi'. It has floors devoted for a vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya, the PMO said.

The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.

The inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebrations of his 1000th birth anniversary.

Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 14:23 [IST]