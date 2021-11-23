President Kovind presents Gallantry Awards: Full List of Vir Chakra, Shaurya Chakra award winners

Open letter to Pulitzer board objecting to award granted to two journalists

New Delhi, Nov 23: President Ram Nath Kovind, the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, presented Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations in Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan in 2019 and was held captive for three days in that country, was on Monday honoured with the Vir Chakra award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistani F-16, receives Vir Chakra

The fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force has been decorated with India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal for displaying an "exceptional sense of duty" during the dogfight, the award citation said.

President Kovind accorded the second-highest peacetime gallantry awardK irti Chakra was awarded Sapper Prakash Jadhav of the Indian Army for valour displayed by him during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Jadhav later succumbed to injuries.

Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was accorded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for his role in an operation where five terrorists were eliminated and 200 kg explosive material was recovered. His wife Lt Nitika Kaul and mother received the award.

Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector, Imran Hussain Tak conferred the Shaurya Chakra posthumously by President Kovind. His wife, Gulnaaz Akhtar, received the honour on his behalf.

Sepoy Hari Singh of 55th Rashtriya Rifles awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing a terrorist and injuring another in Pulwama, J&K in 2019.

President Kovind presentED the Shaurya Chakra to Lance Naik Sandeep Singh posthumously, for killing one foreign terrorist and injuring two others in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018.

Rifleman Ajveer Singh Chauhan was awarded Shaurya Chakra for displaying raw courage, presence of mind, and eliminating two terrorists on 18 August 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Challapilla Narasimha Rao conferred Shaurya Chakra posthumously for his act of gallantry in ensuring the safety of lives and protecting the larger interest of the Energy Maharatna ONGC

The gallantry awards are announced twice a year first on the occasion of Republic Day and then on Independence Day. The order of precedence of these awards is Param Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.

