President Kovind appoints Justice Ranjan Gogoi as next CJI

New Delhi, Sep 13: President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India. He will assume office on 3rd October, 2018, after the retirement of the current Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

Justice Dipak Misra due to retire on October 2 2018.

The Union Law Ministry had earlier sent a communication to Justice Misra due to retire on October 2 2018 to recommend the name of his successor.

[Justice Misra recommends Justice Gogoi as next CJI]

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on September 4 sent a letter to the Central government recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor.