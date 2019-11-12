President Kovind accepts Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation from Modi cabinet

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 12: President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Arvind Ganpat Sawant from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has been assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

The Shiv Sena leader had resigned from the Union Cabinet on Monday.

Sawant's resignation was accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson.

Sawant's resignation was accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson.

Sawant, Shiv Sena's lone member in the Union Cabinet had resigned on November 10 amid the political crisis in Maharashtra.

Sawant's resignation is being seen as a precursor to the Shiv Sena securing support of Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress.

In a couple of tweets in Marathi, Sawant had said: "Before the (2019) Lok Sabha election, a seat and power sharing formula had been decided. Denying this now is an attempt at portraying Shiv Sena as a liar. It is not only shocking, but also an attempt to malign Maharashtra's pride."

"Shiv Sena is with the truth. Why should I stay in the central government amid this atmosphere of falsehood? Hence, I am resigning as a Union Minister," Sawant added.