oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 21: Draupadi Murmu, a tribal leader and former Jharkhand Governor, has been named as BJP-led NDA's choice for the next 16th President of India.

The announcement was made by BJP chief JP Nadda after the party's parliamentary meeting attended by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah among other leaders in Delhi.

BJP president JP Nadda announced that former Jharkhand Governor and tribal leader Draupadi Murmu will be the BJP-led NDA's candidate for the upcoming presidential polls.

Nadda said,"For the first time, preference has been given to a woman tribal candidate. We announce Draupadi Murmu as NDA's candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections.''

"BJP parliamentary board discussed 20 names for presidential nominee, it was decided to pick someone from east India, a tribal and woman," he added.

If elected, Draupadi Murmu will be India's first tribal and second-ever female President.

She belongs to the Schedule Tribe community. She is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She is the first governor of Jharkhand to complete the five year term (2015-2021), since its formation in the year 2000.

Born on 20 June 1958 in Baidaposi village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, Draupadi Murmu father's name is Biranchi Narayan Tudu. She belongs to Santal family, a tribal ethnic group.

During the Bharatiya Janata Party and Biju Janata Dal coalition government in Odisha, She was the Minister of State with independent charge for Commerce and Transport from March 6, 2000 to August 6, 2002 and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development from August 6, 2002 to May 16, 2004.

She was former Odisha Minister and an MLA from Rairangpur assembly constituency in the years 2000 and 2004.

Draupadi Murmu was married to Shyam Charan Murmu. The couple had two sons and a daughter. Draupadi Murmu's life has been marked by personal tragedies and the loss of husband and two sons.