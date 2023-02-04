YouTube
    President Draupadi Murmu appoints 5 new Judges to Supreme Court after Centre's approval

    At present the top court is functioning with 27 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

    New Delhi, Feb 04: President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed five new Judges to the Supreme Court after the Centre cleared the proposal by the Collegium that was shared in December last year.

    Five judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Saturday with the Centre clearing the names recommended by the Collegium on December 13 last year.

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to announce the appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court as apex court judges.

    Once they take oath early next week, the strength of the apex court will go up to 32 judges.

    At present the top court is functioning with 27 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. Its sanctioned strength, including the CJI, is 34. Their appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Court bench questioning the delay on part of the government in appointing and transferring judges based on the recommendations of the SC Collegium.

    A senior government functionary said the five appointments have nothing to do with the bench's observation and were made after the Cente took a considered decision. The appointments came in due course, he added.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 22:01 [IST]
    X