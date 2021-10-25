Presentation ceremony of 67th National Film Awards underway; Check full winners’ list
New Delhi, Oct 25: The 67th National Film Awards will be held on Monday. The awards ceremony, given by the Directorate of Film Festivals which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, was originally slated to be held on 3 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 461 feature films, 220 non-feature films, 25 books on cinema, 12 film critics, and 13 film-friendly states competed for the awards. The awards were announced in March 2021 for the films released in 2019.
Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore bagged the Best Movie Award and Manoj Bajpayee along with Dhanush won Best Actor Awards for their films Bhonsle and Asuran, respectively. Whereas Kangana Ranaut's won Best Actress for Panga and Manikarnika.
Check Out the Complete Winners' List: Feature Film Awards
- Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
- Best Actor (shared): Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)
- Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)
- Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
- Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)
- Best Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)
- Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)
- Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)
- Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram Mor
- Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu), Raju Sundaram
- Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Siddharth Priyadarshan
- Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan Parthiban
- Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)
- Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)
- Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)
- Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)
- Best Costumes: Sujith Sudhakaran and V. Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
- Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi), Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh Wagh
- Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Iewduh (Khasi), Debajit Gayan
- Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Resul Pookutty
- Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali), Kaushik Ganguly
- Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali), Srijit Mukherji
- Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): The Tashkent Files (Hindi), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
- Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh Gangadharan
- Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu), Navin Nooli
- Best Children's Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
- Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial (Monpa)
- Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
- Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)
- Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)
- Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)
- Best Films in Each Language:
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
- Best Telugu Film: Jersey
- Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
- Best Tamil Film: Asuran
- Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
- Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
- Best Khasi Film: Iewduh
- Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze
- Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
- Best Tulu Film: Pingara
- Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
- Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla (shared)
- Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
- Best Marathi Film: Bardo
- Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
- Best Kannada Film: Akshi
- Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
- Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender
- Special Mentions: Biriyani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)
- Non-Feature Film Awards
Best Voice-over/ Narration: Sir David Attenborough forWild Karnataka (English)
- Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi)
- Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)
- Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya
- Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar
- Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)
- Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)
- Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
- Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/ English)
- Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)
- Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)
- Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)
- Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)
- Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges (English)
- Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
- Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)
- Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)
- Best Arts and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
- Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)
- Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)
- Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)
- Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
Other Awards
- Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim
- Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri
- (Special mentions: Cinema Paharana Manus by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)
- Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay