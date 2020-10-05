Prepared for any conflict, including two front war, IAF chief says amidst tensions with China

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 05: The chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that India ready to deal with any challenge from China. We are deployed strongly to deal with any contingency, the IAF chief also said.

    We have made deployment in all relevant areas and Ladakh is a small part. Bhaduria also said that India is prepared for any conflict, including a two front war. Our capabilities have surprised the adversary, he also said.

    Rafale fighter aircraft to feature in 88th Air Force day parade on October 8

    The newly inducted Rafale jets will be part of the Indian Air Force Day parade on October 8. The Rafale will lead the Vijay formation of the two Jaguars and Mirage 2000 multi role fighter jets.

    Integration of Rafales brings in a platform which is way ahead and would give us an edge and capability to strike first and deep he also said. The IAF chief also said that the Indian Air Force is transforming at a rapid pace. The IAF chief also said that the matrix of the threat facing the country is complex.

    In September five French-made multirole Rafale fighter jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force in a glittering ceremony at the Ambala air force base, in a major boost to India's air power capability at a time the country is engaged in an escalating border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh.

    Story first published: Monday, October 5, 2020, 12:58 [IST]
