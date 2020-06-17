  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Prepared for action in winter, acted in summer: China had this planned for some time now

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: There are multiple reasons attributed to the massive troop build up China along the Line of Actual Control.

    Prepared for action in winter, acted in summer: China had this planned for some time now
    Image Courtesy: @DDNewslive

    Sources say that the flare up could be attributed to Beijing's desire to tighten its grip over Tibet. The anger over India's rapid development of infrastructure is also another reason for the enhancement in number of troops, the source also said.

    India, China disengage after violent face-off in Galwan valley leaves many dead

    On Monday night, there was a violent flare up at the Galwan Valley, which resulted in the deaths of 20 soldiers, including a Colonel. On Tuesday, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said, " the sovereignty of the Galwan River Valley has always been ours." This clearly indicates that China's priority in the Galwan Valley is to move the perception of the LAC to its advantage.

    In this context one must also look at the Tibet issue as well. China has been saying of late that India should not come in the way of their efforts to choose the next Dalai Lama.

    However the biggest irritant for China is the speedy development of infrastructure by India in the strategic sections of the LAC including in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

    China could also be looking to cut India to size due to its role in shaping the post COVID-19 world.

    Indian troops violated agreements; China has sovereignty over Galwan Valley: China's official media

    However these are not knee jerk reactions. China has planned this for quite sometime, The Chinese had prepared for this action all through the winter and acted as the summer set in. This means that the Chinese have planned this all along.

    More INDO CHINA News

    Read more about:

    indo china line of actual control chinese army

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 8:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue