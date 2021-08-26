Prepare delayed projects list, complete 3rd ring road by 2023: PM Modi

Kalyan Singh Dies at 89: PM pays last respects to ex-UP CM in Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the National Highways Authority of India to complete Delhi's 3rd ring road by 2023.

The PM had chaired the meeting of the 37th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments.

In the meeting, nine agenda items were taken for review including eight projects and one scheme.

Among the eight projects, three projects each were from the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and two projects were from the Ministry of Power.

These eight projects have a cumulative cost of Rs. 1,26,000 crore concerning 14 states viz., Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttrakhand, Manipur and Delhi.

The Prime Minister stressed on the significance of timely completion of these projects.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister reviewed the scheme of 'One Nation - One Ration Card' (ONORC). He asked the officials to explore the multiple utilities of the technological platform developed under the scheme to ensure provision of a wide array of benefits to the citizens.

Prime minister also directed the state officials to keep monitoring construction of oxygen plants and availability of hospital beds.

In the previous 36 PRAGATI meetings, 292 projects having a total cost of 13.78 lakh crore have been reviewed.

Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 12:30 [IST]