Prayer meet in memory of PM Modi's mother today

A prayer meeting is being organised on Sunday in memory of PM Modi's mother Heerabhen Modi, who died on Friday.

Ahmedabad, Jan 02: A prayer meeting is held in memory of Heerabhen Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who passed away on Friday. It is held between 9 am and 12 noon in Vadnagar.

Heerabhen Modi died around 3:30 am at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalized on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

After learning about her death, the Prime Minister reached the residence of his brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, where the mortal remains of their mother were kept. PM Modi offered floral tributes to his mother and bowed down at her feet.

Later, PM Modi shouldered her mortal remains on way to the cremation ground for the last rites. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by the prime minister and his brothers.

PM Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

After her death, the prime minister tweeted that a great journey of 100 years has come to an end. "I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and a life dedicated to values.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday she told me one thing which I always remember. 'Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi' (work using your brain and live life with purity)," he tweeted.

Condolence messages from world leaders poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the demise of his mother.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday condoled the demise of Heerabhen Modi. "Jill and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the loss of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time," wrote US President on Twitter.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to Prime Minister Modi and said, "There is no greater loss than losing one's mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered condolences to PM Modi over the death of his mother. He tweeted, "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's mother Heeraba ji. She was a simple human being and a true Karmayogi. May her departed soul rest in peace."

