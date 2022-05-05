YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Prashant Kishor announces 3,000 km padyatra to uplift Bihar, says no political party now

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, May 05: Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday denied floating a political party as of now.

    Prashant Kishor announces 3,000 km padyatra to uplift Bihar, says no political party now

    During a presser, Kishor announced he will launch a 3,000-km 'padyatra' from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran from October 2.

    He further said that there are no elections in Bihar in the near future, so a political party was not part of his plan for now. "I will spend the next three-four years reaching out to people," he said.

    Comments

    More PRASHANT KISHOR News  

    Read more about:

    prashant kishor bihar assembly polls

    Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X