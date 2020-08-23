YouTube
    Pranab Mukherjee remains in deep coma, continues to be on ventilator support

    New Delhi, Aug 23: Former president Pranab Mukherjee remains in deep coma and on ventilator support, the Army Research and Referral Hospital has said on Saturday.

    In a health bulletin, the hospital said,''There is no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He remains in deep coma and on ventilator support. His vital parameters are stable.''

    Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain the same day.

    He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

    He developed a lung infection later and is being treated at the hospital.

    Mukherjee, President between 2012 and 2017, had been keeping his public interactions at a minimal level after the pandemic swept cross Indian states. In his Rajaji Marg residence, he stopped all gatherings and only met a handful of people.

