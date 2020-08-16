Pranab Mukherjee medical condition remains unchanged; son says he will be back soon

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 16: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition remains unchanged and continues to be on ventilator support, Army R&R hospital said in a statement today.

In a statement, the Army (R&R) Hospital announced that Mukherjee continues to be on ventilatory support.

There is no change in the condition of Pranab Mukherjee. His vital & clinical parameters are stable & he continues to be on ventilator support. He has multiple old co-morbidities; his health condition is being closely monitored by specialists,'' read the statement.

Pranab Mukherjee is being closely monitored, medical condition unchanged, says Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son and ex-Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee on Sunday said that his father is doing "much better and stable than the preceding days".

''He is much better & stable than the preceding days. All his vital parameters are stable & he is responding to treatment. We firmly believe that he will be back among us soon,'' Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee on his father's health.

Mukherjee's daughter, Sharmistha, on Saturday tweeted an emotional post, remembering last year's Independence Day celebrations with her father. She said her father never missed a year to hoist the tri-colour on Independence Day and hoped for him to do the same next year.

The 84-year-old former presiden underwent a critical brain surgery at Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence last Sunday.