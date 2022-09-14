Prakash Chand to be Ambassador of India to Eritrea

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 14: Indian diplomat Prakash Chand has been appointed next Ambassador of India to Eritrea on Tuesday. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

In an issued statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Shri Prakash Chand (YOA:2004), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Bali, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Eritrea. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly."

Before his new assignment, Prakash Chand also served as Consul General of India in Bali. Prior to his assignment in Bali, he was working as Director (Consular) in the Consular, Passport & Visa Division in the MEA.

Before Prakash Chand, Subhash Chand was the Ambassador of India to Eritrea.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 10:35 [IST]