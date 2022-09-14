YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Prakash Chand to be Ambassador of India to Eritrea

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 14: Indian diplomat Prakash Chand has been appointed next Ambassador of India to Eritrea on Tuesday. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

    Prakash Chand to be Ambassador of India to Eritrea
    Next Ambassador of India to Eritrea

    In an issued statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Shri Prakash Chand (YOA:2004), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Bali, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Eritrea. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly."

    Sibi George appointed next ambassador of India to JapanSibi George appointed next ambassador of India to Japan

    Before his new assignment, Prakash Chand also served as Consul General of India in Bali. Prior to his assignment in Bali, he was working as Director (Consular) in the Consular, Passport & Visa Division in the MEA.

    Before Prakash Chand, Subhash Chand was the Ambassador of India to Eritrea.

    Comments

    More INDIAN AMBASSADOR News  

    Read more about:

    indian ambassador

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X