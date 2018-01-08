Pradyuman Thakur murder case: Gurugram court rejects bail plea of accused

Gurugram Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the accused teenager and imposed a penalty of Rs. 21, 000 in connection with the murder of Pradyuman Thakur in the Ryan Murder Case. Last week, Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh Kundu had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the counsel for the accused, the CBI and the complainant. The 16-year-old student, accused of killing Pradyuman Thakur, had filed bail plea.

The defence counsel claimed the charge sheet in the matter was not filed within one month, as prescribed in the Juvenile Justice Act, and the accused was not given required documents.

Opposing the contention, the CBI said the mandatory period for filing a charge sheet is 90 days under CrPC provisions. The counsel for the CBI said that "circumstances have changed" as the accused had been declared an adult by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

In December, the Juvenile Justice Board had transferred the case to District And Sessions Court, saying the juvenile accused will be tried as an adult.

The cold-blooded murder case of Pradyuman took a new dimension after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurugram police and gave a clean chit to bus conductor Ashok, who was arrested on charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case. Ashok was later on released by a Gurugram court. Pradyuman Thakur, a student of the second standard of Ryan International School was found dead on September 8 , 2017.

