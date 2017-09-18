Pradyuman murder: Ryan International School to remain shut till Sep 25

Gurugram's Ryan International School, where a class 2 student was murdered on September 8, will remain closed till September 25, said reports.

News agency ANI quoted Gurgram's DC as saying that the classes would resume on September 25 after all the safety concerns are addressed.

The school had reopened today for the first time since the murder of second standard boy Pradyuman Thankur in its premises.

Pradyuman, a student of Class 2, was found murdered with his throat slit on the morning of September 8 inside one of the school toilets.

Since the murder of the boy reports have found that there were serious lapses in the security of the students. A two-member fact finding committee formed by the CBSE found that the bus drivers and conductors were using the same toilet facilities which otherwise should have been reserved for the students.

Last week, the Haryana governement has taken over the management of the Ryan School for three months and ordered CBI probe into the murder.

OneIndia News