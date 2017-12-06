Pradyuman murder case: SC reserves order on plea seeking cancellation of bail to Pintos

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order on Pradyuman father's plea to cancel the interim bail granted to the Pinto family. The apex court will pronounce its order on December 11.

On October 7, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted interim bail to Pinto family, trustees of Ryan International School, until December 5 in connection with the Pradyuman murder case.

The Pinto family Augustine F Pinto, his wife Grace and their son Ryan had moved the High Court for anticipatory bail in the murder case that took place on September 8.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman, a class 2 student, was found with his throat slit on the morning of September 8 in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

The Haryana Police was investigating the case and had arrested bus conductor Ashok as the main accused in the murder of Pradhuman.

The case was transferred to the CBI and the agency had apprehended a class 11 student in connection with the killing.

The Class 11 suspect is also from the same school and is said to have murdered Pradyuman in a bid to create a situation whereby the upcoming examinations would get postponed.

The CBI has told a Juvenile Court that the teen confessed to the crime in the presence of his father, independent witnesses and a social welfare board member. The motive, apparently, was to delay an exam.

OneIndia News