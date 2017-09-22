Pradyuman murder case: If CBI doesn't begin probe, we'll go to SC, says lawyer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not started investigation into the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur a week after Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar ordered for the probe.

Sushil Tekriwal, lawyer of the victim's father Varun Thakur, said they will take the matter to Supreme Court next Monday.

He said, "If CBI does not start probe in Pradyuman Murder Case within today or tomorrow, will go to SC on Monday"

The Haryana government on September 20 wrote a letter to the Centre seeking that a CBI inquiry be ordered into the murder case of seven-year-old Pradyuman at Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) SS Prasad said the written communication had been received by the Centre. "It is our endeavour to get the CBI inquiry into this case started at the earliest. The department is maintaining constant communication with the Centre," he added.

Pradyuman's body was found with his throat slit at the school premises on September 8.

Story first published: Friday, September 22, 2017, 15:30 [IST]
